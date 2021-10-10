X World Games Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (XWG)

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $1.30 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, X World Games has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00084498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,326.64 or 0.99982919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.99 or 0.06258096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003222 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,000,000 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

X World Games Coin Trading

