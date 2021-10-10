XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.36

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 36059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on XL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $749.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

