Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,814 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

ASXC stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $405.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

