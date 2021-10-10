XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $5.83 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

U.S. Global Investors Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

