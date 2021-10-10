XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $167,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $4.49 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $549.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

