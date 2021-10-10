XTX Topco Ltd Invests $89,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

