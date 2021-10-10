XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.62 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.