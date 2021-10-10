XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.63 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

