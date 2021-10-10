Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.53. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.