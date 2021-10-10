yAxis (YAXIS) Price Reaches $3.59 on Top Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00006423 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $16,675.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,868.29 or 0.99835011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.94 or 0.06088094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

