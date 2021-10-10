Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.07 or 1.00324537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.91 or 0.06219166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

