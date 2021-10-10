YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 193,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $39,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $58,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

