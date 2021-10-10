Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

ELMS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

