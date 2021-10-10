Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

