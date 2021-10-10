Zacks: Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. 521,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,517. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $483.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

