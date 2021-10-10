Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 177,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

