Zacks: Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $9.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.11 billion and the lowest is $9.86 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.68 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.39 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,189. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

