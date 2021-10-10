Zacks: Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

