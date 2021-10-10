Zacks: Analysts Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

ITMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Shares of ITMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 53,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $5,455,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

