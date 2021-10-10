Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.