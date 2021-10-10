Zacks: Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,986. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $805.06 million, a P/E ratio of 159.71 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

