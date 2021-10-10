Zacks: Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.04 Million

Brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $140.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.52 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $559.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.37 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $642.43 million, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $653.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. 413,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

