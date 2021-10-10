Zacks: Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Switch posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,911 shares of company stock worth $18,149,237 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Switch by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 76,033 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Switch by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 0.75. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

