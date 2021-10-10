Zacks: Analysts Expect Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Volta.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Volta in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Volta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

NYSE:VLTA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,897. Volta has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

