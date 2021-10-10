Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James set a $79.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 1,371,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.