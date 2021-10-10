Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $3.91 on Tuesday, reaching $141.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,099. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

