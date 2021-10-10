Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 1,298,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,092. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 394,119 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 80,976 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

