Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $22.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $23.65 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 118,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

