Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.46) and the highest is ($2.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $98.99. 98,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,283. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

