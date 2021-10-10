Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 71.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth $205,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.