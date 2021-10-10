Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ SSYS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
