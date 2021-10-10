Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,835. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

