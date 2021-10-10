Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VEON’s earnings. VEON posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEON will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VEON.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEON. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.29.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. VEON has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in VEON in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

