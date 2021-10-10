Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.67. Avient reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 168,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 338.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

