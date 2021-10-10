Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. CONMED reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million.

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CONMED by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

