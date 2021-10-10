Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.25. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

