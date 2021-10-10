Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

