Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

