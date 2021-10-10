Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $236,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.