Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

EC stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 132,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $15,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 198,060 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

