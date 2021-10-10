Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) to Sell

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.08 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.28.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

