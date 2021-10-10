Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OCSL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 52,850 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 372,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 140,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

