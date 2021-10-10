Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of PMT opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

