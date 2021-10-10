Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

