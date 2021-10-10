Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

UFCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.90 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $575.18 million, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

