Zacks Investment Research Lowers Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Sell

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of VSCO opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.45. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $1,082,000.

