Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAXR. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.27.

MAXR stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,838.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

