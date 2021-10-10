Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $496,653.06 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $255.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

