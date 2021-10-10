Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $266.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -138.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.41.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

