Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $24.59 on Friday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.