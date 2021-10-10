Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

ZNGA opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 3,347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

